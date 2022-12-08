NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Carrie Palin Sells 2,707 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

