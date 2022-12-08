Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.