New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating) rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. Approximately 50,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 21,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

New Look Vision Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

