NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.68. Approximately 2,481,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,641,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Jeffrey Roberts purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$287,196.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,913.01.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

