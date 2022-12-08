NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.68. Approximately 2,481,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,641,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13.
In related news, Director Donald Jeffrey Roberts purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$287,196.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,913.01.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
