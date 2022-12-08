Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises 8.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Nexstar Media Group worth $147,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.36. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,206. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

