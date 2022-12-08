NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Down to $79.11

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.11, but opened at $74.00. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 40,177 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.