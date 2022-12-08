Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Down 7.5%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 8,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 59,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.