Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,494,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Nikola by 159.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

