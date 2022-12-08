Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,494,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.14.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.