Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188.30 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 189.20 ($2.31). Approximately 334,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 954,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70 ($2.31).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 897.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.14.

Ninety One Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

