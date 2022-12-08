NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.81. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 132,908 shares changing hands.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

