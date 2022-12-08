Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 8.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $970.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Noah

About Noah

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 59.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 74.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Noah by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.