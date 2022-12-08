Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 8.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $970.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
