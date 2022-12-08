Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 459,665 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

About Nomad Foods

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.