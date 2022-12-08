North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

North West Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE NWC traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. North West has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$40.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.65.

About North West

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$578.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

