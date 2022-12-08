NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) PT Lowered to C$0.35

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock remained flat at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,677. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$35.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

