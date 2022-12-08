NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) PT Lowered to C$0.35

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance
Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold stock remained flat at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,677. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$35.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
