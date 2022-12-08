Northland Securities Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $85.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.56.

Calix stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735 in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Calix by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,130,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

