Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 91061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

