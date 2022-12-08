Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.17. Novonix shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Novonix Trading Down 3.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Novonix during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novonix
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.
