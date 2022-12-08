NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $35,371.24 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

