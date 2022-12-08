Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $13.75 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00081710 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $80.97 million and $26.61 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

