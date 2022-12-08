Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.
Numinus Wellness Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NUMIF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.16. 74,853 shares of the stock traded hands.
Numinus Wellness Company Profile
