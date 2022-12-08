NXM 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,779.75 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $40.55 or 0.00239553 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $267.37 million and $1,779.75 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.82564338 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,748.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

