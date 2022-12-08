Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 482,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $162.42 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $124.44 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $157.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

