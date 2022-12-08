Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 8,717 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $244.19 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

