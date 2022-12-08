Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $11.58 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

