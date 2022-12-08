Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 3,006 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.