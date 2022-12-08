Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 14,493 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

