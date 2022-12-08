Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

