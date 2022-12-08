Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 452 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

