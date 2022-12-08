Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

FFIN stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

