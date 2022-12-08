Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.66

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $24.20. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

