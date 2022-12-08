Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.66

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $24.20. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
