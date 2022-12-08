Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of OLLI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after buying an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

