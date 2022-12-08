Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.40. 69,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.31.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
