Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.40. 69,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

