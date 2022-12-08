Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

