Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 466.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

