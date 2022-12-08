Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 466.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

