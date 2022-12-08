Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.