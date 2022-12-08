Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0-550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.66 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.31.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 6.4 %
OLLI stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,062. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.