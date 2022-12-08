Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0-550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.66 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.31.

OLLI stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,062. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

