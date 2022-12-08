Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,526 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 694,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,918 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

