Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,749. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

