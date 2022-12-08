Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$67.46 and last traded at C$67.51. 214,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 153,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEX. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 305.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.73.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

