onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,302 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $56,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in onsemi by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

onsemi stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

