OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.36

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1651156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $2,387,250. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,744,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

