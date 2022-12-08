Oppenheimer Comments on UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 46.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

