Oppenheimer Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $125.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

