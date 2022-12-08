Oppenheimer Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $125.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

