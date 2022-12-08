Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.87

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $42.45. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 36,036 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 32.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.