O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $1,285,215.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $828.79 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

