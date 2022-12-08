Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Richard Scott Blackley Sells 31,397 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

