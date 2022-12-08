Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $448.12 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005396 BTC on exchanges.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

