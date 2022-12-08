Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $36,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $18,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.16.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 83,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,455. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

