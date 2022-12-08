Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $10.92 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $151,634.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,184.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00450896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00859510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00111133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00649963 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00252473 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,013,324 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.