Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 0.5%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.25). 182,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 274,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The firm has a market cap of £29.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.93.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,974.27).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

