Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 0.5%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.25). 182,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 274,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.25).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The firm has a market cap of £29.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.93.
Insider Activity at Oxford BioDynamics
About Oxford BioDynamics
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.
Featured Stories
