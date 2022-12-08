Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $366-381 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.38 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.60-$10.75 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 297,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,725. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

